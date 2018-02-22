The Latest: Arkansas candidates begin filing for election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Latest on the start of the filing period for candidates for state and federal office in Arkansas (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Candidates have begun making their bids for state and federal offices in Arkansas official with the start of the one-week filing period for this year's election.

Secretary of State Mark Martin on Thursday kicked off the start of the filing period at the state Capitol. Hundreds of candidates are expected during the next week to file paperwork for this year's races.

This year's election includes the governor's race and the other six constitutional offices, as well as all four U.S. House seats. Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson is fending off a challenge from David Sterling, the top attorney for the Department of Human Services.

All 100 state House seats and 17 Senate seats will also be up in this year's election.

5:49 a.m.

This year's campaigns for state and federal offices in Arkansas is officially kicking off as hundreds of candidates will be filing paperwork to make their candidacies official during the next week.

The one-week filing period for this year's election begins Thursday at noon at the state Capitol. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to file paperwork for his re-election bid on Thursday afternoon.

This year's election includes the governor's race and the other six constitutional offices, as well as all four U.S. House seats. Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson is fending off a challenge from David Sterling, the top attorney for the Department of Human Services.

All 100 state House seats and 17 Senate seats will also be up in this year's election.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.