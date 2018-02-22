A-State Baseball Alters Weekend Schedule with UAB

JONESBORO, Ark. (2/22/18) – The threat of inclement weather has caused the Arkansas State baseball team to alter its series with UAB. The two teams are now set to play a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m., while the series finale is still set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

The decision was made due to rain that has already moved through the Jonesboro area and the threat of more rainfall later in the day Thursday and Friday. The series opener, originally scheduled for Friday night at 6 p.m., will now be played as the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at 2 p.m., while the second game will start approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Sunday’s series finale is still set for a 1 p.m. first pitch.

The Red Wolves are currently 2-2 on the year after a walk-off win against Southeast Missouri on Tuesday night. UAB enters the series with a 4-1 record on the year.

Check with AStateRedWolves.com and our social media platforms for the latest updates regarding schedule changes with the A-State baseball program.