Student arrested for school threat

Portageville police arrested a juvenile after they say the student threatened a school.

Officers arrested the Portageville High School student late Wednesday evening, according to a social media post by the Portageville School District.

Administrators said the threat was made on social media. Because it involved a minor, school administrators said they would not release any further information.

PSD thanked the Portageville Police Department, New Madrid Juvenile Department, parents and guardians for “reporting, investigating, and taking action in response to this threat.”

School administration met with students and staff Thursday to inform them of the alleged threat, ease their fears, and “eliminate rumors and hearsay.”

The post concluded with:

“We also ask everyone to be considerate of others when making posts or comments on social media concerning any issue that deals with students.”

