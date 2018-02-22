Crew to shut down road for culvert repair - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crew to shut down road for culvert repair

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Craighead County Road 304 will be closed next week as crews replace a culvert.

The Craighead County Road Department will shut down the road between County Road 307 and the city limits beginning Monday, Feb. 26.

The road will remain closed until crews can replace a culvert.

A road department spokesperson said the road should be closed for about a week.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Arrest made in White County school threat case

    Arrest made in White County school threat case

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-02-22 22:46:12 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:57 PM EST2018-02-22 22:57:45 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A person was in custody Thursday in connection with threats reportedly being made to the White County Central School District. 

    A person was in custody Thursday in connection with threats reportedly being made to the White County Central School District. 

  • Student arrested for school threat

    Student arrested for school threat

    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:24 PM EST2018-02-22 20:24:29 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:31 PM EST2018-02-22 20:31:35 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Portageville police arrested a juvenile after they say the student threatened a school.

    Portageville police arrested a juvenile after they say the student threatened a school.

  • Brodie Swisher to be guest speaker for wild game dinner

    Brodie Swisher to be guest speaker for wild game dinner

    Thursday, February 22 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-02-22 21:40:59 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:48 PM EST2018-02-22 22:48:06 GMT
    Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller. (Source: Brodie Swisher)Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller. (Source: Brodie Swisher)
    Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller. (Source: Brodie Swisher)Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller. (Source: Brodie Swisher)

    World champion game caller will share message of faith at Forest Home Church of the Nazarene annual free event open to the whole family.

    World champion game caller will share message of faith at Forest Home Church of the Nazarene annual free event open to the whole family.

    •   
Powered by Frankly