Storm brings heavy rain to Arkansas, flooding in southeast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A storm system brought heavy rain across Arkansas with as much as eight inches reported in isolated areas of central and western sections of the state and flooding in the southeast.

The National Weather Service said Thursday morning that the storm was moving out of the state to the east, but the southeastern corner remains under flood and flash flood watches.

The weather service said several roads in Ashley and Chicot counties in southeastern Arkansas were flooded.

The weather service said another round of storms with heavy rain will follow the current system and up to six more inches is possible by Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.