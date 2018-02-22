Man facing new charges on familiar crime

A man arrested 5 years ago for bilking several farmers in multiple counties out of thousands of dollars is back in jail on similar charges.

Last November, a Jonesboro man reported to police he had given 42-year-old Trenton Hoyer of Paragould $9,000 cash on Aug. 31 to purchase two pickup trucks in Alabama.

After a few days, he claimed Hoyer told him and picked up the trucks and resold them for a profit but never produced the money.

After a few weeks, according to court documents, Hoyer wrote a $13,000 check to the victim which was the original amount plus the profit of the sale.

But, the victim told police the check was no good.

The man said he had been involved with Hoyer on a couple of “smaller deals and believe that Hoyer was setting him up.”

During his investigation, Detective Mike Branscum learned that Hoyer had been charged in 2013 with theft by deception of more than $20,000 from a farmer in Lawrence County.

“He has also been investigated in Greene and Craighead Counties for the same exact thing,” Branscum stated in the probable cause affidavit. “The scam Hoyer was charged with in Lawrence County had an almost identical scenario to the present case.”

After reviewing Branscum’s affidavit, Craighead County District Judge David Boling issued a bench warrant on Nov. 16 for Hoyer’s arrest.

On Thursday, Hoyer appeared via video court before Judge Boling who found probable cause to charge him with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

The judge set Hoyer’s bond at $50,000 cash/surety and told him to appear in circuit court on March 30.

