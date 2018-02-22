Brodie Swisher to be guest speaker for wild game dinner

The late Dr. Dennis Parten will be remembered at the wild game dinner on February 24. (Source: The Parten family)

Brodie Swisher hits the mark with hunting enthusiasts. The winner of the Great American Game Calling Challenge World Championship, known as the Super Bowl of game calling, shares his love of hunting and the Lord all over the country.

“He’s an expert bow hunter,” Dr. Kenneth Tidwell said. Tidwell has worked to organize the 17th annual event at Forest Home Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, February 24 at 5 p.m. The church is located at 2403 Ritter Drive.

“He’s hunted just about every type of imaginable big game. Big game and small game,” Dr. Tidwell explained.

Dr. Tidwell says the scope of this year’s wild game supper has changed.

“It’s a family event. It used to be a men and boy’s event,” Dr. Tidwell said. “We’ve opened it up to the entire family.”

One of the initial organizers of the wild game dinner passed away in 2017.

“We’re going to be honoring Dr. Dennis Parten,” Dr. Tidwell said. “He was an integral part of this event since its inception and we still utilize his decorations for the event. He had a number of trophies that we show every year. The church is going to have a gamy look when they walk into the church. It’s not going to look like a traditional church.”

Swisher is the author of a blog and a website entitled, “Called to Die.” He is also the editor of Bowhunting.com and Predator Blogger with Mossberg.com.

The entire evening event, including a potluck dinner, is free.

“We take a leap of faith every year and we have donations that provide all the food for the event,” Dr. Tidwell said. “No tickets, no registration required. It’s the most awesome potluck you can ever imagine.”

Dr. Tidwell says the dinner consists of some exotic foods; but also tame and kid-friendly foods.

“We want to make it a broad outreach of the church,” Dr. Tidwell explained.

Swisher is expected to share not only his knowledge of hunting; but his Christian walk in life.

“Our prime mission is to spread the word of Jesus Christ,” Dr. Tidwell said. “While Brodie Swisher will be sharing his knowledge of hunting—that’s not our prime mission to tell somebody how to kill a deer or catch a fish. Our prime mission is to spread the word of Jesus Christ.”

