Search nets drugs, arrest of man - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Search nets drugs, arrest of man

John Bedford Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office website) John Bedford Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office website)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A search warrant Wednesday led to police finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia, with a man facing charges as well. 

John Bedford Russell was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia after the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant in the 1400-block of Marketplace Drive. 

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators executed the warrant based on plain smell and saw Russell, who is a tenant of the residence, at the scene. 

Police found a zip lock bag of marijuana with a marijuana pipe and a black digital scale with residue on a kitchen table. Also, police found a plastic container with a large amount of marijuana sitting on a shelf.

"There was also another glass marijuana pipe sitting by the container," the affidavit read. "In a blue box sitting in the garage floor, there were four more marijuana pipes located as well as a marijuana grinder and a false container can with marijuana residue inside." 

District Judge David Boling set a $1,500 cash/surety bond for Russell, who will be arraigned March 30 in circuit court. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Blytheville officer dies at age 31

    Blytheville officer dies at age 31

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:18 PM EST2018-02-23 03:18:57 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:30 PM EST2018-02-23 03:30:43 GMT
    Blytheville Police Officer George Hodgkiss (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's Facebook Page)Blytheville Police Officer George Hodgkiss (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's Facebook Page)
    Blytheville Police Officer George Hodgkiss (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's Facebook Page)Blytheville Police Officer George Hodgkiss (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's Facebook Page)

    A Blytheville police officer was remembered Thursday as someone who was dedicated to his job and to the people he served. 

    A Blytheville police officer was remembered Thursday as someone who was dedicated to his job and to the people he served. 

  • breaking

    Dollar General decides to close South Caraway Road store

    Dollar General decides to close South Caraway Road store

    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:27 PM EST2018-02-23 02:27:45 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:06 PM EST2018-02-23 03:06:27 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to company officials, the Dollar General store on South Caraway Road in the Highland Square shopping center is closing its doors. 

    According to company officials, the Dollar General store on South Caraway Road in the Highland Square shopping center is closing its doors. 

  • Search nets drugs, arrest of man

    Search nets drugs, arrest of man

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:33 PM EST2018-02-22 22:33:45 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:15 PM EST2018-02-23 02:15:58 GMT
    John Bedford Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office website)John Bedford Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office website)
    John Bedford Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office website)John Bedford Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office website)

    A search warrant Wednesday led to police finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia, with a man facing charges as well. 

    A search warrant Wednesday led to police finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia, with a man facing charges as well. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly