Search nets drugs, arrest of man

A search warrant Wednesday led to police finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia, with a man facing charges as well.

John Bedford Russell was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia after the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant in the 1400-block of Marketplace Drive.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators executed the warrant based on plain smell and saw Russell, who is a tenant of the residence, at the scene.

Police found a zip lock bag of marijuana with a marijuana pipe and a black digital scale with residue on a kitchen table. Also, police found a plastic container with a large amount of marijuana sitting on a shelf.

"There was also another glass marijuana pipe sitting by the container," the affidavit read. "In a blue box sitting in the garage floor, there were four more marijuana pipes located as well as a marijuana grinder and a false container can with marijuana residue inside."

District Judge David Boling set a $1,500 cash/surety bond for Russell, who will be arraigned March 30 in circuit court.

