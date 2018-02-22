Arrest made in White County school threat case

A person was in custody Thursday in connection with threats reportedly being made to the White County Central School District.

According to a post on the White County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the person was arrested on suspicion of death threats concerning school employees or students and first-degree terroristic threatening.

Officials say the school received information Tuesday about the possible threats being made toward the school, with the allegations investigated thoroughly by the White County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the matter is still ongoing, authorities say.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.