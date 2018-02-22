Crews work on Black River Levee ahead of rainfall

Crews have worked to shore up the Black River Levee ahead of heavy rainfall.

According to County Judge David Jansen, crews spent Thursday sandbagging the levee as a precautionary measure.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has not built the levee back to its original state since major flooding hit Randolph County in May 2017.

Crews from Randolph County, Lawrence County, Army Corps of Engineers and the Tennessee Valley Authority worked to get the levee prepared for the heavy rainfall.

Jansen said along with sandbagging crews also worked to patch up a hole on the end of the levee.

He said he didn't want to alarm residents, and everything is being done as a precaution should heavy rainfall cause issues.

"We've fought this battle and fought this battle," he said. "So, I'm trying to be proactive and making sure we're ready."

County officials will be monitoring levels of the Black River, but they don't expect it to rise above 22 feet.

Jansen said the work on the levee will continue through Friday.

