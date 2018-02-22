County Judge cautions residents about flooded roads

Lawrence County Judge John Thomison says currently only one county road is closed due to flooding.

However, he is asking that residents use caution as heavy rain could impact roads this week.

He said County Road 541 is currently flooded and residents should not travel on the road.

Lawrence County sheriff's deputies are checking on roads to make sure they passable as heavy rain begins to fall again, Thomison said, noting it is important that people respect barriers when a road is closed.

He said no one should travel on flooded or closed roads and anyone who notices a problem should contact his office or the sheriff's department.

"For their own safety, for their lives, and for their equipment and what not, just stay out of it," he said. "The next thing is there are some laws and we don't want anything to happen to anyone."

Thomison said while most roads in the county are open, with heavy rain in the future, that could change.

He said everyone should travel with care throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.