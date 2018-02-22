School resource officer urges people to continue reporting threats

After several threats against public schools recently, one local resource officer is encouraging students, parents, and staff to continue reporting any possible problem.

A juvenile in Independence County was taken into custody Wednesday night after allegedly making a threat on social media against the Batesville School District.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester recently sent out a note to parents and staff emphasizing their school safety and said if you see something, say something.

School Resource Officer Lt. Cord Davidson agrees that parents and fellow students need to diligent in identifying possible threats.

“Obviously these things are happening nowadays with technology, cell phones, internet, so it’s very important for parents to guard their children’s internet access, be aware of who they’re talking to, be aware of what’s being said,” Davidson said.

He said investigating a potential threat will not be a waste of their time.

“If they see anything at all that they're concerned about, they may take it as an off-the-cuff remark but it could be a real threat,” Davidson said. “Try to take a screenshot of it, and take that information to the police or to your school resource officer.”

Also on Thursday, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office posted that they received questions and concerns about another vague threat that ended up being toward an Ohio school, not here.

