Strawberry River floodgates closed - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Strawberry River floodgates closed

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The heavy rains may not have caused flooding in Sharp County but authorities there are ready just in case. 

According to county Emergency Management Director Dan Melbourne, the floodgates have been closed on the Strawberry River at Barnes and Hulett Roads in Evening Shade. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Blytheville officer dies at age 31

    Blytheville officer dies at age 31

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:18 PM EST2018-02-23 03:18:57 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:30 PM EST2018-02-23 03:30:43 GMT
    Blytheville Police Officer George Hodgkiss (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's Facebook Page)Blytheville Police Officer George Hodgkiss (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's Facebook Page)
    Blytheville Police Officer George Hodgkiss (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's Facebook Page)Blytheville Police Officer George Hodgkiss (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's Facebook Page)

    A Blytheville police officer was remembered Thursday as someone who was dedicated to his job and to the people he served. 

    A Blytheville police officer was remembered Thursday as someone who was dedicated to his job and to the people he served. 

  • breaking

    Dollar General decides to close South Caraway Road store

    Dollar General decides to close South Caraway Road store

    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:27 PM EST2018-02-23 02:27:45 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:06 PM EST2018-02-23 03:06:27 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to company officials, the Dollar General store on South Caraway Road in the Highland Square shopping center is closing its doors. 

    According to company officials, the Dollar General store on South Caraway Road in the Highland Square shopping center is closing its doors. 

  • Search nets drugs, arrest of man

    Search nets drugs, arrest of man

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:33 PM EST2018-02-22 22:33:45 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:15 PM EST2018-02-23 02:15:58 GMT
    John Bedford Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office website)John Bedford Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office website)
    John Bedford Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office website)John Bedford Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office website)

    A search warrant Wednesday led to police finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia, with a man facing charges as well. 

    A search warrant Wednesday led to police finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia, with a man facing charges as well. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly