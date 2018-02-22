Dollar General decides to close South Caraway Road store

Dollar General officials have decided to close one of their Dollar General stores in Jonesboro.

Company spokesperson Crystal Ghassemi said the company made the decision to close the store on South Caraway Road after some planning.

"As part of a continual review on how we can best meet our customers' needs, we made the decision to close our store on South Caraway Road in Jonesboro," Ghassemi said in a statement to Region 8 News. "We look forward to continuing to serve Craighead County residents with value and convenience at our 11 stores in Jonesboro city limits."

