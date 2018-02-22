Blytheville officer dies at age 31 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Blytheville officer dies at age 31

Blytheville Police Officer George Hodgkiss (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's Facebook Page) Blytheville Police Officer George Hodgkiss (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's Facebook Page)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A Blytheville police officer was remembered Thursday as someone who was dedicated to his job and to the people he served. 

According to a Facebook post from Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Officer George Hodgkiss passed away Wednesday night at the age of 31. 

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and the Mississippi County law enforcement community in the passing Officer George Hodgkiss, who suddenly ended his watch last night at the young age of 31," Ellington said in the post. "An Army veteran, George was a dedicated officer of the law who cared deeply about serving and protecting Mississippi County's citizens. Thank you for your service, George. You will be missed. We've got the watch from here." 

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said Thursday that Hodgkiss was not on duty, but may have had some sort of allergic reaction. 

Authorities do not know what may have caused the allergic reaction. 

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Family wants answers after son's ashes were stolen

    Family wants answers after son's ashes were stolen

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-02-22 05:49:28 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:34 PM EST2018-02-23 04:34:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Peevey family experienced the second loss of their beloved family member and late Jonesboro police officer as someone destroyed his niche and stole his ashes out of the Grace Memorial Garden. Now they are demanding the ashes be returned.

    The Peevey family experienced the second loss of their beloved family member and late Jonesboro police officer as someone destroyed his niche and stole his ashes out of the Grace Memorial Garden. Now they are demanding the ashes be returned.

  • City holds second discussion on bike/pedestrian trail

    City holds second discussion on bike/pedestrian trail

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:52 PM EST2018-02-23 03:52:01 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:26 PM EST2018-02-23 04:26:07 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The city of Jonesboro held its second public meeting about the proposed bike and pedestrian trail Thursday night.

    The city of Jonesboro held its second public meeting about the proposed bike and pedestrian trail Thursday night.

  • Two Jonesboro schools win first place in video contest

    Two Jonesboro schools win first place in video contest

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:10 PM EST2018-02-23 04:10:13 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:23 PM EST2018-02-23 04:23:26 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Representatives from the Arkansas Department of Education visited Jonesboro Kindergarten Center and Jonesboro High School to watch the winning videos and give the students their first place plaques.

    Representatives from the Arkansas Department of Education visited Jonesboro Kindergarten Center and Jonesboro High School to watch the winning videos and give the students their first place plaques.

    •   
Powered by Frankly