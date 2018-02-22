Blytheville officer dies at age 31

A Blytheville police officer was remembered Thursday as someone who was dedicated to his job and to the people he served.

According to a Facebook post from Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Officer George Hodgkiss passed away Wednesday night at the age of 31.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and the Mississippi County law enforcement community in the passing Officer George Hodgkiss, who suddenly ended his watch last night at the young age of 31," Ellington said in the post. "An Army veteran, George was a dedicated officer of the law who cared deeply about serving and protecting Mississippi County's citizens. Thank you for your service, George. You will be missed. We've got the watch from here."

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said Thursday that Hodgkiss was not on duty, but may have had some sort of allergic reaction.

Authorities do not know what may have caused the allergic reaction.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

