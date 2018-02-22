County holds safety summit for downtown merchants

Safety and preparedness were on the mind of one Region 8 community Thursday.

From severe storms to active shooter situations, Greene County made an effort to make sure their local business owners knew what to do.

They held the first Safety Summit in downtown Paragould.

Emergency preparedness partners from across the region attended to talk about what to do in emergency situations.

The focus this time was on local merchants to make sure they had a plan for any disaster they may face.

“When people come together like this, you get to put a lot of things on the table and think about things that maybe you haven't experienced yet, but that could very well happen within your business to your school or in your office,” Melody Daniel, Deputy Public Information Officer, said.

Greene County Emergency Management Coordinator Erik Wright said this will not be the last Safety Summit.

He's hoping to plan another one before the end of the year.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.