County holds safety summit for downtown merchants - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

County holds safety summit for downtown merchants

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
Melody Daniel (Source: KAIT-TV) Melody Daniel (Source: KAIT-TV)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Safety and preparedness were on the mind of one Region 8 community Thursday.

From severe storms to active shooter situations, Greene County made an effort to make sure their local business owners knew what to do.

They held the first Safety Summit in downtown Paragould.

Emergency preparedness partners from across the region attended to talk about what to do in emergency situations.

The focus this time was on local merchants to make sure they had a plan for any disaster they may face.

“When people come together like this, you get to put a lot of things on the table and think about things that maybe you haven't experienced yet, but that could very well happen within your business to your school or in your office,” Melody Daniel, Deputy Public Information Officer, said.

Greene County Emergency Management Coordinator Erik Wright said this will not be the last Safety Summit.

He's hoping to plan another one before the end of the year.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Family wants answers after son's ashes were stolen

    Family wants answers after son's ashes were stolen

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-02-22 05:49:28 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:34 PM EST2018-02-23 04:34:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Peevey family experienced the second loss of their beloved family member and late Jonesboro police officer as someone destroyed his niche and stole his ashes out of the Grace Memorial Garden. Now they are demanding the ashes be returned.

    The Peevey family experienced the second loss of their beloved family member and late Jonesboro police officer as someone destroyed his niche and stole his ashes out of the Grace Memorial Garden. Now they are demanding the ashes be returned.

  • City holds second discussion on bike/pedestrian trail

    City holds second discussion on bike/pedestrian trail

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:52 PM EST2018-02-23 03:52:01 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:26 PM EST2018-02-23 04:26:07 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The city of Jonesboro held its second public meeting about the proposed bike and pedestrian trail Thursday night.

    The city of Jonesboro held its second public meeting about the proposed bike and pedestrian trail Thursday night.

  • Two Jonesboro schools win first place in video contest

    Two Jonesboro schools win first place in video contest

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:10 PM EST2018-02-23 04:10:13 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:23 PM EST2018-02-23 04:23:26 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Representatives from the Arkansas Department of Education visited Jonesboro Kindergarten Center and Jonesboro High School to watch the winning videos and give the students their first place plaques.

    Representatives from the Arkansas Department of Education visited Jonesboro Kindergarten Center and Jonesboro High School to watch the winning videos and give the students their first place plaques.

    •   
Powered by Frankly