Areas starting to see flooding

With heavy rains Thursday night, some areas are starting to see problems on the roadways with more rain expected.

Emergency officials in Clay, Randolph and Sharp counties said they have not seen any major problems since the heavy rains began, but their colleagues in Jackson and Lawrence counties are starting to see some problems.

At least seven roads in Jackson County were flooded Thursday night, according to Jackson County dispatch. They include Jackson 4, Jackson 9, Jackson 43, Jackson 67, Jackson 289, Rice Road and Highway 14 West.

According to Lawrence County dispatch, low lying areas and county roads in the Clover Bend and Portia areas are starting to see some flooding while major highways are clear.

Meanwhile, Jonesboro dispatch said Airport Road is starting to flood.

Also, IDriveArkansas.com reports that two highways - Highway 226 south of Swifton and Highway 166 near Pocahontas - are still closed due to high water.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.