City holds second discussion on bike/pedestrian trail

City holds second discussion on bike/pedestrian trail

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Jonesboro held its second public meeting about the proposed bike and pedestrian trail Thursday night.

"One Jonesboro" is the concept behind the plan.

President of Ecological Design Group Martin Smith talked about vibrant downtown Jonesboro and vibrant university life, but a lack of connectivity between the two.

Smith is hoping this proposal will solve that disconnect.

“Ultimately, we want the plan to be something that the community can adopt and take ownership in and bring the connectivity of all these different organizations together as one,” Smith said.

Smith said the plan is only about 50 percent complete.

There are still several steps the city must take before adopting this trail proposal, but Smith said it’s up to the community to put these plans into motion.

