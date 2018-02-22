Authorities investigate shooting in Rector - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Authorities investigate shooting in Rector

RECTOR, AR (KAIT) -

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, Clay County deputies, Rector police and Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night. 

Details were sketchy but Miller said authorities are questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting, which happened on South Lasalle Street in Rector.

