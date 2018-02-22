Man killed in Rector shooting

A Rector man was killed in a shooting Thursday night.

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, 40-year-old Jeffery Baker was killed in the incident.

Millers says reports of a shooting on LaSalle Street in Rector started just after 8 p.m.

Baker was found dead inside a residence as officers arrived on scene.

Arkansas State Police was called to investigate and a person of interest has been interviewed.

ASP is continuing their investigation of the shooting.

Miller says more information will be released as it becomes available.

