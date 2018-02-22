UPDATE: ASP investigating deadly Rector shooting

Arkansas State Police said Friday they have been asked to lead the investigation of a Thursday night homicide in Rector.

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, 40-year-old Jeffery Baker was killed in the incident.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Rector police responded to a home on South LaSalle Street.

When they arrived, they found Baker's body inside the residence.

According to initial statements at the scene, Baker forcefully entered the home, and the homeowner shot him, the ASP stated in a news release Friday.

Baker's body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

A person of interest has been interviewed, according to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.