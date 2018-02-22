Two Jonesboro schools win first place in video contest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two Jonesboro schools win first place in video contest

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A pair of Jonesboro schools recently took first place in the Digital Learning Day Video Contest.

Representatives from the Arkansas Department of Education visited Jonesboro Kindergarten Center and Jonesboro High School to watch the winning videos and give the students their first place plaques.

For the high school group, it started as a history project, and they had no idea it would lead to a first-place prize.

“I'm not going to lie, I almost cried,” Solomon Johnson, junior at Jonesboro High School, said. “I have never had something like this happen to me before, I’ve never won a contest, never got a plaque or anything so it’s really amazing.”

Arkansas Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Ivy Pfeffer said schools across the nation celebrate Digital Learning Day.

It began in 2012, and it’s a way for schools to share how they use technology as a teaching and learning tool.

