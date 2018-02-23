Red Wolves Earn Gritty Overtime Win Against Appalachian State

JONESBORO, Ark. (2/22/18) – The Arkansas State men’s basketball team got a season-high 24 points from senior guard Rashad Lindsey, while also holding Appalachian State to 7-of-30 shooting over a 23 minute stretch to overcome a 15-point first-half deficit and claim an 82-79 overtime win Thursday night at First National Bank Arena.
Playing their second overtime game in their last four outings, the Red Wolves snapped a three-game skid to improve their overall record to 10-18 and Sun Belt Conference mark to 5-10. Appalachian State, which entered the game having won three of its last four contests, now stands 12-17 overall and 7-9 in league action.
Including Lindsey, the Red Wolves were led by three players scoring in double figures as freshman guard Marquis Eaton and junior forward Tristin Walley each added 12 points. Appalachian State also had three players reach double figures, paced by junior guard Ronshad Shabazz’s game-high 32 points.
Both teams shot 43 percent from the field, and although A-State was outrebounded 41-38, it finished with four more assists (15-11), four more blocks (7-3), four fewer turnovers (15-19) and four more steals (12-8).
The game, which featured 13 ties and five lead changes, also saw both squads shoot 36 percent from beyond the arc, but A-State made 20-of-29 free throws in comparison to the Mountaineers’ 12-of-18 performance at the stripe.
How It Happened (First Half):
Appalachian State made 10 of its first 14 shots as it jumped out to a 27-12 lead, its largest of the game, just over 11 minutes into the contest. However, A-State responded with a 17-2 run to tie the score at 29-29 with 2:44 left before the break.
While the Mountaineers were able to regain the advantage and take a 34-31 lead into halftime, they scored just seven points over the final 10:58 of the first half.
How It Happened (Second Half):
Arkansas State’s defense continued to give Appalachian State trouble for much of the second half as the Mountaineers managed just 14 points over the initial 11:41. The Red Wolves went on a 25-11 run during the span to take a 56-45 lead with 8:45 left to play.
Appalachian State bounced back at that point with an 11-0 run to force a 56-56 tie at the 6:39 mark. With the score still tied 67-67 with 2:55 remaining in regulation, the teams exchanged the lead two more times before heading to overtime deadlocked at 69-69.
How It Happened (Overtime)
The Mountaineers took their first overtime lead midway through the extra period at 75-73, but A-State then went on an 8-0 run to go up 81-75 with just 23 seconds left. Appalachian State pulled back within four points 12 seconds later, but wouldn’t get any closer until hitting a layup as time expired to set the final score.
Notables:
Quoting Coach Balado:
“Obviously, I’m very proud of my team tonight. We played exceptionally well. Appalachian State had won three out of four and came in tonight having to win to stay in a certain seed in the league and our guys answered the challenge. We were down early, but we worked all week on being down 10 or points and coming back to win and sustain a lead. Everybody gave great effort and the defense tonight was the way I want to see us play with 12 steals and teams shooting 43 percent from the field. Great win for us, but I’m so proud of the way we came back and played so well for the 45 minutes tonight.”
Up Next:
Arkansas State is set to play its 2017-18 home finale Saturday, Feb. 24, when it will host Coastal Carolina at 7:00 p.m. at First National Bank Arena.
