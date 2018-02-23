Water rescue teams prepare across Arkansas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Water rescue teams prepare across Arkansas

(KAIT/KARK) -

With the wet roads and rain storms, emergency officials around the state are working extra to prepare in case they are needed for water rescues.

According to KARK, the Little Rock Fire Department has six additional people.

Captain Joey Whitaker is in charge of a water rescue team and says it doesn't take long for certain areas to become a problem. 

"When it starts raining this afternoon-the water-there is nowhere for it to go other than these creeks so it can come up immediately," Whitaker said. "We keep all this equipment checked multiple times throughout the day - and it's always ready to go."

The Little Rock Fire Department has two crews working to prepare.

One crew in West Little Rock, the other on the east side of town.

