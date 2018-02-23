AR school officials dismiss 'hit list' rumor

School officials in at a Woodruff County school are dismissing a rumor about a hit list targeting the campus.

On Tuesday, the McCrory School District Facebook page posted they were told about the possible threat.

The status confirms the investigation found there was no threat to students or teachers on campus.

On Wednesday, the Facebook page announced it would hold a meeting for parents and members of the community on Thursday about a rumor that had begun to spread.

KATV was at the meeting and reports the rumor alleged a hit list was circulating the high school campus.

Police and school officials confirm the rumors were not true.

