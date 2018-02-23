More rain, more flooding: Bryan's tracking the latest forecast o - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

More rain, more flooding: Bryan's tracking the latest forecast on GMR8

(Source: Region 8 News) (Source: Region 8 News)

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Widespread steady rain has returned to Region 8 this morning.

A couple more hours of showers and storms may lead to flooding issues in low-lying areas.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick is tracking the latest on GMR8.

    2.4 magnitude quake measured near state line

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:36 AM EST2018-02-23 12:36:50 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A little shaking took place near the Arkansas Missouri state line.

    AR school officials dismiss 'hit list' rumor

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:22 AM EST2018-02-23 12:22:44 GMT
    McCrory High School (Source: KATV)McCrory High School (Source: KATV)

    School officials in at a Woodruff County school are dismissing a rumor about a hit list targeting the campus.

    Car fire reported in Jonesboro

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:12 AM EST2018-02-23 12:12:32 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Jonesboro E911 Dispatch reports that firefighters are on the scene of a vehicle fire at 5711 Commerce Square.

