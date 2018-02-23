2.4 magnitude quake measured near state line - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

2.4 magnitude quake measured near state line

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A little shaking took place near the Arkansas Missouri state line.

The 2.4-magnitude earthquake was measured around 12:36 a.m. Friday just off to the east of Highway 166 in Arkansas.

The quake was measured by the University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information.

For more information about the quake, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man accused of trying to meet with teen to have sex

    Man accused of trying to meet with teen to have sex

    Friday, February 23 2018 9:36 AM EST2018-02-23 14:36:34 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-23 14:46:28 GMT
    Demonte Stewart (Source: First Judicial District Drug Task Force via Facebook)Demonte Stewart (Source: First Judicial District Drug Task Force via Facebook)

    A Wynne man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to meet a teenage girl for sex.

    A Wynne man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to meet a teenage girl for sex.

  • breaking

    Man killed in Rector shooting

    Man killed in Rector shooting

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:08 PM EST2018-02-23 04:08:48 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:13 AM EST2018-02-23 13:13:42 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Rector man was killed in a shooting Thursday night.

    A Rector man was killed in a shooting Thursday night.

  • 2.4 magnitude quake measured near state line

    2.4 magnitude quake measured near state line

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:23 AM EST2018-02-23 12:23:05 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 7:36 AM EST2018-02-23 12:36:50 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A little shaking took place near the Arkansas Missouri state line.

    A little shaking took place near the Arkansas Missouri state line.

    •   
Powered by Frankly