Road open after downed tree, power lines caused delays

A large tree and power lines downed near Westside Schools caused traffic delays Friday morning

The road obstructions were on Highway 91 west near the bypass.

The area was closed for about an hour as crews worked to remove the tree and lines.

Drivers with students attending Westside had to use alternate routes to get to the school.

Westside does have power and is in session Friday.

