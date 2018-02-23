Road open after downed tree, power lines caused delays - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Road open after downed tree, power lines caused delays

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A large tree and power lines downed near Westside Schools caused traffic delays Friday morning

The road obstructions were on Highway 91 west near the bypass.

The area was closed for about an hour as crews worked to remove the tree and lines.

Drivers with students attending Westside had to use alternate routes to get to the school.

Westside does have power and is in session Friday.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Man killed in Rector shooting

    Man killed in Rector shooting

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:08 PM EST2018-02-23 04:08:48 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:13 AM EST2018-02-23 13:13:42 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Rector man was killed in a shooting Thursday night.

    A Rector man was killed in a shooting Thursday night.

  • 2.4 magnitude quake measured near state line

    2.4 magnitude quake measured near state line

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:23 AM EST2018-02-23 12:23:05 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 7:36 AM EST2018-02-23 12:36:50 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A little shaking took place near the Arkansas Missouri state line.

    A little shaking took place near the Arkansas Missouri state line.

  • Endangered Person Advisory for missing 16-year-old out of Sikeston, MO

    Endangered Person Advisory for missing 16-year-old out of Sikeston, MO

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:34 AM EST2018-02-23 12:34:33 GMT
    Reilidid Mendoza-Salinas has not been heard from since Thursday, Feb. 22. (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)Reilidid Mendoza-Salinas has not been heard from since Thursday, Feb. 22. (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)
    Reilidid Mendoza-Salinas has not been heard from since Thursday, Feb. 22. (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)Reilidid Mendoza-Salinas has not been heard from since Thursday, Feb. 22. (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)

    An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety for a missing 16-year-old female.

    An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety for a missing 16-year-old female.

    •   
Powered by Frankly