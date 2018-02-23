Arkansas governor aims for re-election

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has filed paperwork to run for re-election.

The Republican governor was among dozens of candidates who made their bids official at the state capitol on Thursday.

Hutchinson was first elected to office in 2014.

He's expected to face a challenge in the May primary from Jan Morgan, a gun range owner and cable news commentator.

Other top state officials filing paperwork included Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, a Republican seeking re-election.

Republican Andrea Lea filed for re-election.

This year's election includes the governor's race and the other six constitutional offices, as well as all four U.S. House seats.

All 100 state House seats and 17 Senate seats will also be up in this year's election.

The last day for candidates to file is March 1.

