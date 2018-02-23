Brookland bus routes impacted by flooding - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Brookland bus routes impacted by flooding

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

Some bus stops are not available Friday morning due to bad road conditions.

According to the Brookland Public Schools Facebook page, Bus Routes 22 and 15 will not be able to make all bus stops due to "flooded and hazardous road conditions."

For those impacted and not able to get to school, the district asks you to contact your appropriate school office.

