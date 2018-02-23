Man accused of trying to meet teen for sex - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man accused of trying to meet teen for sex

Demonte Stewart (Source: First Judicial District Drug Task Force via Facebook) Demonte Stewart (Source: First Judicial District Drug Task Force via Facebook)
WYNNE, AR (KAIT) -

A Wynne man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to meet a teenage girl for sex.

The First Judicial District Drug Task Force announced the arrest of 22-year-old Demonte Stewart on their Facebook page Friday.

According to the task force, Stewart arrived at a "local motel to meet a female of the age of 13 for the purpose of having sex."

He is currently being held at the Cross County Jail and charged with sexual indecency with a child, a Class D felony.

Stewart will make his first court appearance on Feb. 27.

The Wynne Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Highways across Region 8 closed for high water as rain continues

    Highways across Region 8 closed for high water as rain continues

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:26 AM EST2018-02-23 16:26:52 GMT

    The showers continue to fall, pushing this to maybe be the wettest February on record for Jonesboro. As the rain continues, the significantly high water levels are causing problems for roads and highways across the area. 

    The showers continue to fall, pushing this to maybe be the wettest February on record for Jonesboro. As the rain continues, the significantly high water levels are causing problems for roads and highways across the area. 

  • Delays, lane closures expected with Harrisburg Road improvements

    Delays, lane closures expected with Harrisburg Road improvements

    Friday, February 23 2018 10:18 AM EST2018-02-23 15:18:29 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 11:15 AM EST2018-02-23 16:15:05 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    For the next three weeks or so, people who travel along Harrisburg Road can expect lane closures and delays.

    For the next three weeks or so, people who travel along Harrisburg Road can expect lane closures and delays.

  • Blytheville officer dies at age 31

    Blytheville officer dies at age 31

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:18 PM EST2018-02-23 03:18:57 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 10:25 AM EST2018-02-23 15:25:07 GMT
    Blytheville Police Officer George Hodgkiss (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's Facebook Page)Blytheville Police Officer George Hodgkiss (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's Facebook Page)

    A Blytheville police officer was remembered Thursday as someone who was dedicated to his job and to the people he served. 

    A Blytheville police officer was remembered Thursday as someone who was dedicated to his job and to the people he served. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly