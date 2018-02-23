Man accused of trying to meet teen for sex

A Wynne man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to meet a teenage girl for sex.

The First Judicial District Drug Task Force announced the arrest of 22-year-old Demonte Stewart on their Facebook page Friday.

According to the task force, Stewart arrived at a "local motel to meet a female of the age of 13 for the purpose of having sex."

He is currently being held at the Cross County Jail and charged with sexual indecency with a child, a Class D felony.

Stewart will make his first court appearance on Feb. 27.

The Wynne Police Department assisted in the arrest.

