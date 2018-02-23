Highways across Region 8 closed for high water as rain continues

The showers continue to fall, pushing this to maybe be the wettest February on record for Jonesboro. As the rain continues, the significantly high water levels are causing problems for roads and highways across the area.

The following roads and state highways are experiencing flooding:

Highway 31 in White County

Highway 18 in Jackson County

Highway 37 in Jackson County

Highway 224 in Jackson County

Highway 226, south of Swifton in Jackson County

Highway 166 in Randolph County

Highway 312 in Mississippi County

The underpass at Gayosa and Railroad in Marked Tree is closed

Division Street in Marked Tree is flooded

Elm Street in Marked Tree is flooded

Industrial Street at Sam Anderson Street in Marked Tree is flooded

Pecan Street at Owens Street in Marked Tree is flooded

Here are the latest Arkansas road conditions.

Here are the latest Missouri road conditions.

Here are the latest Tennessee road conditions.

Latest river flood stages:

Latest power outage maps:

To follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:



facebook.com/region8news

facebook.com/ryanvaughanweather

facebook.com/justin.logan.wx

facebook.com/RachelCoulterWX

facebook.com/BryanMcCormickKAIT

twitter.com/region8news

twitter.com/ryanvaughan

twitter.com/jloganwxguy

twitter.com/Coulter_wx

twitter.com/BryanAMcCormick

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.