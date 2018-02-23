Highways across Region 8 closed for high water as rain continues - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Highways across Region 8 closed for high water as rain continues

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The showers continue to fall, pushing this to maybe be the wettest February on record for Jonesboro. As the rain continues, the significantly high water levels are causing problems for roads and highways across the area.

The following roads and state highways are experiencing flooding:

  • Highway 31 in White County
  • Highway 18 in Jackson County
  • Highway 37 in Jackson County
  • Highway 224 in Jackson County
  • Highway 226, south of Swifton in Jackson County
  • Highway 166 in Randolph County
  • Highway 312 in Mississippi County 
  • The underpass at Gayosa and Railroad in Marked Tree is closed
  • Division Street in Marked Tree is flooded
  • Elm Street in Marked Tree is flooded
  • Industrial Street at Sam Anderson Street in Marked Tree is flooded
  • Pecan Street at Owens Street in Marked Tree is flooded

Here are the latest Arkansas road conditions.

Here are the latest Missouri road conditions

Here are the latest Tennessee road conditions.

Latest river flood stages:

Latest power outage maps:

