Delays, lane closures expected with Harrisburg Road improvements

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

For the next three weeks or so, people who travel on Harrisburg Road can expect lane closures and delays.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said Friday construction work to improve State Highway 1B (Harrisburg Road) in Jonesboro would begin Monday, Feb. 26.

Weather permitting, crews will perform asphalt work from State Highway 1 (Stadium Boulevard) to Highland Drive.

The improvements will require lane closures from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the project is complete, which ArDOT estimates could take at least three weeks.

ArDOT urges drivers to expect delays and use caution as they travel through the work zone.

