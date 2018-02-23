Fake will case leads to exhumation of Arkansas man's body

CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas judge has granted a request to exhume the body of a man who died in a one-vehicle wreck in 2015 and whose fortune was stolen after a real estate agent faked his will.

Arkansas Business reports that the Ouachita County judge said Tuesday it's reasonable to believe that Matthew Seth Jacobs' death may not have been because of the car accident. The ruling authorizes the State Police to exhume Jacobs' remains and the state medical examiner to perform an autopsy.

The move comes weeks after former Camden real estate agent Donna Herring and her 22-year-old daughter Jordan Alexandra Peterson pleaded guilty to federal crimes related to Jacobs' fake will.

Jacobs had received a settlement after surviving the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. His estate was valued at $1.7 million.

Information from: Arkansas Business, http://www.arkansasbusiness.com

