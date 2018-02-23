Gallery: Rain, rain go away - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Gallery: Rain, rain go away

Flooding at the corner of College and Lenford in Bono. (Source: Marilyn Brewer via Facebook)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Region 8 is expected to set a new record for being the wettest February on record.

Some places have seen as much as 7-8 inches of rain in the last few days. And it isn’t over yet.

The downpours have flooded yards and roads, causing troubles for people from Rector to Tuckerman, as seen in these photos from our viewers.

It’s no wonder people all across our area are saying, “Rain, rain go away!”

For a list of road closures, power outages, and event cancellations, click here.

To share your weather photos and videos, click here.

