JPD investigating armed robbery near Nettleton High School

Jonesboro police are investigating a reported armed robbery near Nettleton High School.

The alleged hold-up happened Tuesday evening in the 3600-block of Race Street.

The victim, a 20-year-old New York man, said he was walking behind the Race Street Market when two men in a black Mitsubishi 300GT pulled up alongside him.

The man claimed the suspects asked him what he was doing, then got out of the car and pointed a black pistol at him.

After stealing his wallet, the man said the suspects got back in the car and drove away.

The victim described one of the suspects as being a slim African-America man about 6’1” tall. He said the second suspect was a slim male of unknown ethnicity with tattoos on his face and on his hands.

Police told the man to cancel his credit cards and notify them if they see the suspects’ vehicle while he is working in that area.

