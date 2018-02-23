Instant Pot reports pressure cookers overheating and melting

Instant Pots are a hot item in many kitchens. Some would say too hot.

The company stated in a Facebook post that it has received a “small number of reports” of its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating, causing localized melting damage to the underside.

It’s believed the problem only affects batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746.

To verify the batchcode, locate the silver label on the bottom of the product. The code number is located in the lower right of the label.

The company said it is working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and said that safety and quality are their primary concern.

“We anticipate providing updated information and next steps regarding receiving a replacement Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker within the next few weeks,” the post said. “We are truly sorry for the inconvenience.”

In the meantime, they ask all customers with the affected batchcodes to immediately stop using the product.

For more information, contact the company at 1-800-828-7280, extension 2.

