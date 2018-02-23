Newport group sandbagging as water continues to rise

A group in Newport is filling sandbags as flood waters continue to rise in Jackson County.

Women from the New Life Church is helping Newport city officials fill sandbags at the downtown farmers market.

The water is getting high on a few city streets and they're afraid it could continue on up to homes.

Newport Mayor David Stewart told Region 8 News that many people are getting sandbags to put around their homes.

Mayor Stewart asks if you're interested in getting a sandbag, to come to the farmers market to pick them up.

Stewart says if you need some delivered, to call the city shop at 870-523-9884, or the Newport Police Department at 870 523-2722.

Stewart says they plan to fill about 2,000 bags, so the city is extra prepared if the flooding gets worse in town.

