Manager accused of stealing $42,000 from downtown boutique

Amber Elizabeth Hale-Lindsey (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Amber Elizabeth Hale-Lindsey (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Police say a store manager stole more than $40,000 from a downtown Jonesboro boutique.

On Nov. 9, the owner of Adarra Boutique, 240 Union, reported her cousin, 31-year-old Amber Hale-Lindsey, had suddenly quit her job as her store’s manager.

When the new owner took over the store, according to a probable cause affidavit, she found that about $700 was missing from a deposit.

The manager contacted the owner who began looking at the previous deposits made by Hale-Lindsey.

According to the court documents, she “noticed that almost every deposit made by Hale-Lindsey was not in the amount that it should have been.”

When the owner checked the store’s computer system, Square, she discovered that since Hale-Lindsey had become manager in January 2016, the deposits were short $42,080.97.

She checked the deposit dates and noticed that only deposits made by Hale-Lindsey were short. But every deposit made since her leaving were accurate “to the penny.”

When confronted about the discrepancy, the owner said Hale-Lindsey “destroyed her company computer where receipts were kept and threw away the deposit slips that were supposed to have been turned in every time a deposit was made.”

On Friday, Hale-Lindsey appeared via video court before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause to charge her with theft of $25,000 or more. If convicted of the Class B felony she could be sentenced to 5-20 years in prison and fined as much as $15,000.

The judge set her bond at $5,000 and ordered her to appear in circuit court on April 27.

