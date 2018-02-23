Prosecutor, sheriff to hold press conference regarding missing t - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Prosecutor, sheriff to hold press conference regarding missing teen

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington and Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook will hold a press conference Friday night at the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office regarding a missing Blytheville teen.

Ashton Talley, 18, was reported missing last Saturday from her home on Highway 312 in Mississippi County.

Sheriff’s investigators said Talley received a text around 3:15 Saturday morning.

She was discovered missing at 3:50 a.m.

