Two arrested in kidnapping of missing girl

Two people were in custody Friday after their arrest on suspicion of kidnapping a Mississippi County girl.

In discussing the case of missing teenager Ashton Talley, officials said the two were in custody in Pierce County, Washington, which is in the Tacoma area.

Talley was found safe in Pierce County, Washington. Ellington stated the two will be extradited to Arkansas. He was not able to provide a timeline as to when that may happen.

During an 8:30 p.m. press conference at the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in Luxora, Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook and Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington provided details about Talley.

Both Cook and Ellington thanked federal and state officials for their help, as well as officials in Washington state for their work in helping to find Talley.

Talley, 18, was reported missing last Saturday from her home on Highway 312 in Mississippi County.

Sheriff’s investigators said Talley received a text around 3:15 Saturday morning.

She was discovered missing at 3:50 a.m.

