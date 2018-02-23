2 accused of dumping late officer's stolen ashes into creek

A judge said he was sickened by the alleged charges facing two men accused of stealing and dumping a police officer's ashes in a creek.

On Friday, Feb. 23, police arrested 21-year old Brandon Nelson of Bono and 22-year-old Brook Edwards of Jonesboro after they reportedly confessed to defacing Sgt. Robert Peevey's final resting space and stealing the urn that contained his remains.

On Thursday, Sgt. Peevey's father made a desperate plea on Region 8 News for the culprits to return his son's ashes.

According to court documents, both men admitted to being at the Grace Memorial where Sgt. Peevey's cremains were interred. But, both alleged the other had taken the urn.

"They then went to the Gee Street/Hester area, and broke the urn box open, removed the bag containing the cremains of Robert Peevey and dumped the ashes into the creek," the affidavit stated.

On Monday, Feb. 26, both men appeared in video court before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause to charge each with abuse of a corpse, defacing objects of public respect, breaking or entering, and theft of property.

After being told the charges he faces, Edwards asked the judge, "What's the probable cause?"

At that point, Fowler proceeded to read aloud the affidavit in open court.

"What you're charged with sickens me," Fowler told each man before setting their bonds at $25,000 cash/surety.

They are set to appear in circuit court on March 30.

Region 8 News is working to learn more about the investigation.

