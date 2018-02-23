2 arrested in connection to late officer's stolen ashes

Police have arrested two men in connection with an officer's stolen ashes.

According Cpl. David McDaniel with the Jonesboro Police Department, 21-year old Brandon Nelson of Bono and 22-year-old Brook Edwards of Jonesboro confessed to defacing Officer Robert Peevey's final resting space and stealing the urn that contained his remains.

McDaniel said that both are being held on a temporary bond of $25,000. They'll appear in Craighead County District Court on Monday for numerous charges including criminal mischief, theft, abuse of a corpse and defacing a place of worship/cemetery/burial monument.

On Thursday, Officer Peevey's father made a desperate plea on Region 8 News for the culprits to return his son's ashes.

McDaniel said some, but not all, of Peevey's ashes, were recovered.

Region 8 News is working to learn more about the investigation.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.