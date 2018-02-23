More damage reports coming in from around Region 8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

More damage reports coming in from around Region 8

A photo of storm damage Saturday in the Hilltop area of Jonesboro. (Source: jtaber2) A photo of storm damage Saturday in the Hilltop area of Jonesboro. (Source: jtaber2)
Damage near Westside schools (Source: Trey Stafford) Damage near Westside schools (Source: Trey Stafford)
Possible tornado on I-55 (Source: Brandon Copic via Twitter) Possible tornado on I-55 (Source: Brandon Copic via Twitter)
South Madison & Mallory Ct, in Jonesboro (Source: Police Chief Rick Elliott) South Madison & Mallory Ct, in Jonesboro (Source: Police Chief Rick Elliott)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Damage is being reported with the storms that are moving through Region 8 Saturday Night.

CRAIGHEAD CO: 

  • Power poles down along U.S. 49 in Jonesboro
  • Minor damage on the A-State campus. Parking gates are down.
  • Trees blocking Highway 351 at CR 7649 north of Jonesboro
  • Police and power crews on in the 9000-block of Highway 135 south due to a report of a tree on a shop building and power lines that are down.
  • Power lines down on Hwy 135 and HWY 158.
  • Power lines and poles down on HWY 91 in the Egypt area.
  • Deep water reported on East Nettleton, east of Caraway RD.

CLAY CO:

  • Mobile home was blown away on Highway 90 east of Highway 135
  • Home south of McDougal also damaged.

POINSETT CO:

  • Trees and power lines down in the Trumann area.

MISSISSIPPI CO:

  • Damage reported to the First Baptist Church in Keiser
  • Power lines and trees down in Keiser
  • Considerable damage is being reported in Osceola. A roof was ripped off of a hotel.


Flash flooding is also closing roads across Region 8:

CRAIGHEAD CO:

  • Highway 230 in Craighead County is closed

JACKSON CO:

  • Highway 37 in Jackson County
  • Highway 224 in Jackson County
  • Highway 226, south of Swifton in Jackson County

POINSETT CO:

  • The underpass at Gayosa and Railroad in Marked Tree is closed
  • Division Street in Marked Tree is flooded
  • Elm Street in Marked Tree is flooded
  • Industrial Street at Sam Anderson Street in Marked Tree is flooded
  • Pecan Street at Owens Street in Marked Tree is flooded

WHITE CO:

  • Highway 31 in White County
  • Highway 13 in White County

RANDOLPH CO:

  • Highway 166 in Randolph County

MISSISSIPPI CO:

  • Highway 312 in Mississippi County 

CROSS CO:

  • Highway 364 in Cross County has been closed due to high water

SHARP CO:

  • Martin Creek Road and Dairy Bar Road are impassable

Also, the following tornado shelter locations will be opened in White County in case a tornado warning is issued on Saturday. 

They include: 

  • Bradford School - city of Bradford 
  • Pangburn School - city of Pangburn
  • White County Central School - Highway 157 near Highway 258
  • Bald Knob School - city of Bald Knob
  • Riverview Junior High School - 810 Raider Drive in Searcy
  • Kensett Elementary - city of Kensett
  • Beebe High School Building 11/12 - city of Beebe
  • Beebe Elementary School - city of McRae

Both Unity Health/White County Hospital and the White County Courthouse will not serve as shelters.

Here are the latest Arkansas road conditions.

Here are the latest Missouri road conditions

Here are the latest Tennessee road conditions.

Latest river flood stages:

Latest power outage maps:

