More rain and severe weather on the way - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

More rain and severe weather on the way

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The showers continue to fall, pushing this to maybe be the wettest February on record for Jonesboro. As the rain continues, the possibility of severe weather is increasing, along with the significantly high water levels that are causing problems for roads and highways across the area.

The following roads and state highways are experiencing flooding:

CRAIGHEAD CO:

  • Highway 230 in Craighead County is closed

JACKSON CO:

  • Highway 18 in Jackson County
  • Highway 37 in Jackson County
  • Highway 224 in Jackson County
  • Highway 226, south of Swifton in Jackson County

POINSETT CO:

  • The underpass at Gayosa and Railroad in Marked Tree is closed
  • Division Street in Marked Tree is flooded
  • Elm Street in Marked Tree is flooded
  • Industrial Street at Sam Anderson Street in Marked Tree is flooded
  • Pecan Street at Owens Street in Marked Tree is flooded

WHITE CO:

  • Highway 31 in White County
  • Highway 13 in White County

RANDOLPH CO:

  • Highway 166 in Randolph County

MISSISSIPPI CO:

  • Highway 312 in Mississippi County 

CROSS CO:

  • Highway 364 in Cross County has been closed due to high water

LAWRENCE CO:

  • Highway 117 and Highway 25 at Jessup exchange in Lawrence County is underwater

Here are the latest Arkansas road conditions.

Here are the latest Missouri road conditions

Here are the latest Tennessee road conditions.

Latest river flood stages:

Latest power outage maps:

