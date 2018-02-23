One dead, officials and residents assessing the damage from storms

Possible tornado on I-55 (Source: Brandon Copic via Twitter)

Residents and officials are assessing the damage left by storms that ripped through Region 8 on Saturday.

Damage is being reported with the storms that are moving through Region 8 Saturday Night.

CRAIGHEAD CO:

Power poles down along U.S. 49 in Jonesboro

Minor damage on the A-State campus. Parking gates are down.

Trees blocking Highway 351 at CR 7649 north of Jonesboro

Police and power crews on in the 9000-block of Highway 135 south due to a report of a tree on a shop building and power lines that are down.

Power lines down on Hwy 135 and HWY 158.

Power lines and poles down on HWY 91 in the Egypt area.

A Tree fell onto a home on Highway 91. The person inside was able to get out of the home without injuries.

Flooding reported on East Nettleton, east of Caraway Road.

A portable garage was blown into a house in Caraway.

Power lines were reported down on HWY 135 near Black Oak.

S. Madison at Mallory Ct. is closed due to a tree that is on a power/telephone line.

CLAY CO:

A mobile home was blown away on Highway 90 east of Highway 135. One person was confirmed dead from that area.

Home south of McDougal also damaged.

POINSETT CO:

Trees and power lines down in the Trumann area.

MISSISSIPPI CO:

Damage reported to the First Baptist Church in Keiser

Power lines and trees down in Keiser

No injuries reported in Keiser

One injury confirmed by the Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office

Roadway Inn hotel in Osceola has roof damage

Osceola officials report numerous roads are flooded in town

GREENE CO:

A report of a roof was blown off of a barn on HWY 168 in the Lorado area.

SHARP CO:

Flash flooding was reported throughout the county, especially in the Ash Flat area.

LAWRENCE CO:

A roof was blown off of a mobile home on Lawrence County Road 511



Flash flooding is also causing problems around Region 8.

CRAIGHEAD CO:

Highway 230 in Craighead County is closed

JACKSON CO:

Highway 37 in Jackson County

Highway 224 in Jackson County

Highway 226, south of Swifton in Jackson County

POINSETT CO:

The underpass at Gayosa and Railroad in Marked Tree is closed

Division Street in Marked Tree is flooded

Elm Street in Marked Tree is flooded

Industrial Street at Sam Anderson Street in Marked Tree is flooded

Pecan Street at Owens Street in Marked Tree is flooded

WHITE CO:

Highway 31 in White County

Highway 13 in White County

RANDOLPH CO:

Highway 166 in Randolph County

Valley Chapel Road

Ruby Trail

Highway 155 and Acree Road

Engelburg Road at the Fourche River

Roads in Pocahontas that are underwater include: Pyburn Extended, Dalton Street, Valley Street, and Drew Street.

MISSISSIPPI CO:

Highway 312 in Mississippi County

CROSS CO:

Highway 364 in Cross County has been closed due to high water

SHARP CO:

Martin Creek Road and Dairy Bar Road are impassable

LAWRENCE CO:

Highway 117 in the Jesup area is closed



Here are the latest Arkansas road conditions.

Here are the latest Missouri road conditions.

Here are the latest Tennessee road conditions.

