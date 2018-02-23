Tornado warnings issued for region

According to the Storm Prediction Center, a series of tornado warnings have been issued for counties in Region 8 after a strong storm system entered the region.

A tornado warning was in effect for northwestern Clay and northeastern Randolph counties until 5:30 p.m. A tornado was located near Biggers around 5:05 p.m. and was headed northeast at 55 mph.

The second warning was Greene, northwestern Craighead, southeastern Lawrence, south-central Clay and south-central Dunklin until 6 p.m., with a tornado spotted near Minturn around 5:15 p.m., the National Weather Service reported.

The storm is headed northeast at 35 mph.

The third system caused the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for northwestern Greene, east-central Randolph, Clay and northeastern Dunklin county until 6 p.m. Saturday.

A severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Delaplaine around 5:15 p.m., going northeast at 15 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center has extended a tornado watch to include Cleburne, Independence, Jackson, Stone, White, and Woodruff counties until 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

A new Tornado Watch has also been issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and St. Francis counties in Arkansas and in Butler, Dunklin, New Madrid, Pemiscot and Ripley counties in Missouri until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Also, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Greene, Lawrence, and Randolph counties in Arkansas and Dunklin and Pemiscot counties in Missouri until 5:30 p.m. Saturday; for Cleburne, Stone and White counties until 6:15 p.m. Saturday and for Craighead, Cross and Poinsett counties until 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The weather has caused some power outages in the region. According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, about 1,900 customers were without power in Bald Knob while another 120 customers were without power in the Searcy area.

Entergy Arkansas also reported 1,700 customers in the Marked Tree area were without power, with another 900 customers in the Trumann area without power. Also, the National Weather Service reported that outages were reported in the Lake City area.

Also, power poles were reported down along U.S. 49 in the Jonesboro area.

The showers continued to fall Saturday morning, pushing this to maybe be the wettest February on record for Jonesboro. As the rain continues, the possibility of severe weather is increasing, along with the significantly high water levels that are causing problems for roads and highways across the area.

The following roads and state highways are experiencing flooding:

CRAIGHEAD CO:

Highway 230 in Craighead County is closed

JACKSON CO:

Highway 37 in Jackson County

Highway 224 in Jackson County

Highway 226, south of Swifton in Jackson County

POINSETT CO:

The underpass at Gayosa and Railroad in Marked Tree is closed

Division Street in Marked Tree is flooded

Elm Street in Marked Tree is flooded

Industrial Street at Sam Anderson Street in Marked Tree is flooded

Pecan Street at Owens Street in Marked Tree is flooded

WHITE CO:

Highway 31 in White County

Highway 13 in White County

RANDOLPH CO:

Highway 166 in Randolph County

MISSISSIPPI CO:

Highway 312 in Mississippi County

CROSS CO:

Highway 364 in Cross County has been closed due to high water

SHARP CO:

Martin Creek Road and Dairy Bar Road are impassable

Also, the following tornado shelter locations will be opened in White County in case a tornado warning is issued on Saturday.

They include:

Bradford School - city of Bradford

Pangburn School - city of Pangburn

White County Central School - Highway 157 near Highway 258

Bald Knob School - city of Bald Knob

Riverview Junior High School - 810 Raider Drive in Searcy

Kensett Elementary - city of Kensett

Beebe High School Building 11/12 - city of Beebe

Beebe Elementary School - city of McRae

Both Unity Health/White County Hospital and the White County Courthouse will not serve as shelters.

Here are the latest Arkansas road conditions.

Here are the latest Missouri road conditions.

Here are the latest Tennessee road conditions.

Latest river flood stages:

Latest power outage maps:

