Tornado watch extended into more counties, flash flood warning issued for region

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Storm Prediction Center has extended to tornado watch now include Izard, Sharp, and Stone counties along with Cleburne, Independence, Jackson, White, and Woodruff counties until 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Also, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Greene, Lawrence, and Randolph counties in Arkansas and Dunklin and Pemiscot counties in Missouri until 5:30 p.m. Saturday. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard and Stone counties until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The showers continued to fall Saturday morning, pushing this to maybe be the wettest February on record for Jonesboro. As the rain continues, the possibility of severe weather is increasing, along with the significantly high water levels that are causing problems for roads and highways across the area.

The following roads and state highways are experiencing flooding:

CRAIGHEAD CO:

  • Highway 230 in Craighead County is closed

JACKSON CO:

  • Highway 37 in Jackson County
  • Highway 224 in Jackson County
  • Highway 226, south of Swifton in Jackson County

POINSETT CO:

  • The underpass at Gayosa and Railroad in Marked Tree is closed
  • Division Street in Marked Tree is flooded
  • Elm Street in Marked Tree is flooded
  • Industrial Street at Sam Anderson Street in Marked Tree is flooded
  • Pecan Street at Owens Street in Marked Tree is flooded

WHITE CO:

  • Highway 31 in White County
  • Highway 13 in White County

RANDOLPH CO:

  • Highway 166 in Randolph County

MISSISSIPPI CO:

  • Highway 312 in Mississippi County 

CROSS CO:

  • Highway 364 in Cross County has been closed due to high water

Also, the following tornado shelter locations will be opened in White County in case a tornado warning is issued on Saturday. 

They include: 

  • Bradford School - city of Bradford 
  • Pangburn School - city of Pangburn
  • White County Central School - Highway 157 near Highway 258
  • Bald Knob School - city of Bald Knob
  • Riverview Junior High School - 810 Raider Drive in Searcy
  • Kensett Elementary - city of Kensett
  • Beebe High School Building 11/12 - city of Beebe
  • Beebe Elementary School - city of McRae

Both Unity Health/White County Hospital and the White County Courthouse will not serve as shelters.

Here are the latest Arkansas road conditions.

Here are the latest Missouri road conditions

Here are the latest Tennessee road conditions.

Latest river flood stages:

Latest power outage maps:

