Officials unveil future I-57 sign at event

State and federal officials were in Searcy Friday to unveil the sign for the new I-57 project. (Source: City of Walnut Ridge Facebook Page)

A new highway will provide future opportunities for growth as well as opportunities for investment, officials said Friday as the sign for the future I-57 was unveiled Friday.

Members of the state's congressional delegation, along with state officials traveled to Harding University in Searcy to see the sign.

The signs will be posted on U.S. 67 from Walnut Ridge to Little Rock.

Once done, the project will convert U.S. 67 from Little Rock to St. Louis into an interstate highway.

Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, who serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said the new interstate has been something people in the region have been working on for some time.

"Future I-57 is important for the next level of economic development in northeast Arkansas. The planning, investment, perseverance, and construction will certainly pay off, and I plan on doing my part at the federal level to move this project forward in a timely manner," Crawford said in a statement to Region 8 News.

