Mitigation grants alleviate flooding in Cross County

Several grants from the state of Arkansas have made all the difference in Cross County.

In the last three years, Cross County has completed five mitigation grants.

They're from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, and their purpose was to mitigate flooding issues.

County Judge Donnie Sanders said they've used the grants to replace metal culverts and to install a small bridge.

Several roads that usually flood, haven't had any issues so far.

“It’s rewarding to see that what you’re doing is helping and helping the people that live in the areas getting the water away from those roads and those families,” Sanders said.

Sanders said they have one more mitigation grant they received last year in which work hasn’t yet started.

Because of the weather, the county will have to ask for an extension.

But, they do plan to work on County Road 661 as well.

